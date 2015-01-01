Abstract

In a study recently published in Nature, Cathomas et al.1 report that social stress in mice increases the levels of matrix metalloprotease (MMP)8 in circulating immune cells, thereby altering extracellular space (ECS) and neuronal activity, and ultimately social behavior in susceptible animals. Behavioral deficits resembled those from major depressive disorder (MDD) raising the prospect of MMP8 as a new druggable target in tailored treatments.



MDD has a high and still increasing worldwide prevalence imposing a tremendous burden on patients and societies.2 Despite improved insight into the complex interplay between genetic and environmental risk factors in MDD, treatment success remains limited with up to half of the patients not achieving full remission. Psychosocial stress is a well-established risk factor leading to chronic activation of the innate immune system in susceptible individuals. To better understand the molecular mechanisms by which such low-grade inflammation contributes to neuronal function and depression, Cathomas and coworkers used the chronic social defeat stress (CSDS) model...

Language: en