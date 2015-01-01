|
Citation
Ghazal P, Akbar S. Soc. Psychiatry Psychiatr. Epidemiol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
38777901
Abstract
PURPOSE: Pandemics usually have inequitable effects on the most vulnerable groups of society. Since the start of COVID-19, there has been a horrifying upsurge in cases of sexual and gender-based violence against women, globally. Consequently, frequent breaking news of sexual violence in media aggravated mental distress and worry among women. In this cross-sectional study, we investigated the impact of the rise in active circulation of news of sexual violence on the mental health of working women and students using the validated DASS-21 questionnaire.
Language: en
Keywords
Sexual violence; Media reporting; DASS-21; COVID-19 pandemic; Women mental health