Cavuoto MG, Markusevska S, Stevens C, Reyes P, Renshaw G, Peters MDJ, Dow B, Feldman P, Gilbert A, Manias E, Mortimer D, Enticott J, Cooper C, Antoniades J, Appleton B, Nakrem S, O'Brien M, Ostaszkiewicz J, Eckert M, Durston C, Brijnath B. Trials 2024; 25(1): e338.
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
38778386
BACKGROUND: Elder abuse often goes unreported and undetected. Older people may be ashamed, fearful, or otherwise reticent to disclose abuse, and many health providers are not confident in asking about it. In the No More Shame study, we will evaluate a co-designed, multi-component intervention that aims to improve health providers' recognition, response, and referral of elder abuse.
Humans; Aged; Middle Aged; Australia; Attitude of Health Personnel; Older people; Health Knowledge, Attitudes, Practice; Time Factors; Training; Intervention; Quality of Life; Single-Blind Method; Multicenter Studies as Topic; Inservice Training; Elder abuse; Pragmatic Clinical Trials as Topic; Co-design; *Elder Abuse/prevention & control; *Health Personnel/education; Pragmatic trial; Subacute