|
Citation
|
Lederer AM, Oswalt SB, Hoban MT, Rosenthal MN. Am. J. Health Promot. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publications)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38778451
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: College students' academic achievement has crucial implications for their future success. Students' health may be a key determinant of academic performance, but more research is needed to understand this relationship. DESIGN/SETTING/SUBJECTS: Secondary analysis of the American College Health Association-National College Health Assessment III pre-COVID-19 Spring 2020 dataset. N = 39 146 undergraduates at 75 higher education institutions (14% mean response rate, comparable with other large-scale national college health surveys). MEASURES: Self-reported grade point average (GPA) and 33 health behaviors in the categories of dietary behavior, physical activity, sedentary behavior, substance use, sexual risk behavior, violence-related behavior, mental health, and sleep behavior. ANALYSIS: Weighted cross-tabulations examining the association between GPA and health behaviors; multinomial logistic regressions assessing if behaviors predicted GPA, controlling for year, sex/gender, and race/ethnicity. Individual GPA categories were also compared to a D/F referent group.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
academics; achievement; colleges; education; grade point average; health; students; universities