Abstract

Adverse childhood experiences are likely risk factors.



Women who became pregnant in their teens are at higher risk for early death than women who did not, according to a study published March 4 in JAMA Network Open. Researchers analyzed the association between teen pregnancy and early death in a sample of 2.2 million Canadian women. They found that, compared to those without a teen pregnancy, women who had one pregnancy in their teens were 1.5 times as likely to die before age 31 and 2.1 times as likely if they had two or more pregnancies in their teens. Women whose pregnancy ended in a live birth, stillbirth, miscarriage, or ectopic pregnancy had a higher risk of early death than those whose pregnancy ended in an induced abortion (2.1 versus 1.4, respectively).



There is strong evidence that exposure to adverse childhood experiences (ACEs), such as violence, the presence of substance abuse or mental health problems, and sexual or physical abuse, increases both the risk of teen pregnancy and the risk of early death. It is likely that these ACEs, not the pregnancy itself, contribute to early death, according to the study authors. ...

Language: en