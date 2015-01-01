Abstract

Disrupting the accessibility of the mental representation of suicide may be a possible pathway to a strategy for suicide prevention. Our study aims to theoretically evaluate this perspective by examining the impact of temporarily disrupting the concept of suicide on perceptions of suicide. Using a within-subject design, we tested the effects of semantic satiation targeting the word "suicide" on the perceptual judgment of suicide-relevant pictures in 104 young adults. On each trial, participants repeated aloud one of the three words (i.e., "accident," "murder," or "suicide") either three times (priming) or 30 times (satiation) and indicated whether a subsequent picture matched with the word.



RESULTS indicated that satiation of the word "suicide" slowed the accurate categorization of pictures related to all three words, and satiation of "murder" and "accident" delayed participants' judgment of suicide-relevant pictures. Our findings support that semantic satiation can render the suicide concept temporarily less accessible, thereby providing preliminary support for the strategy of concept disruption in suicide prevention.

Language: en