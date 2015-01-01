|
Chen S, Park EC, Harris LM, Sigel AN, Broshek CE, Joiner TE, Ribeiro JD. Behav. Res. Ther. 2024; 179: e104573.
Disrupting the accessibility of the mental representation of suicide may be a possible pathway to a strategy for suicide prevention. Our study aims to theoretically evaluate this perspective by examining the impact of temporarily disrupting the concept of suicide on perceptions of suicide. Using a within-subject design, we tested the effects of semantic satiation targeting the word "suicide" on the perceptual judgment of suicide-relevant pictures in 104 young adults. On each trial, participants repeated aloud one of the three words (i.e., "accident," "murder," or "suicide") either three times (priming) or 30 times (satiation) and indicated whether a subsequent picture matched with the word.
Conceptual knowledge; Semantic satiation; Suicide