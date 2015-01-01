Abstract

BACKGROUND: Psychological stress is a common psychological comorbidity among medical students and worsens their quality of life. Psychological resilience is thought to have a protective role against stress. However, evidence regarding the prevalence of stress and resilience alongside their associated factors is scarce, especially in the Middle East. This is the first multicenter, cross-sectional study to investigate resilience and stress among Egyptian medical students.



METHODS: The current cross-sectional study was conducted on 2465 university students in seven public universities in Egypt. The universities were selected using the simple randomization method. The data was collected using a self-administered questionnaire consisting of four parts: demographic data, socioeconomic tool represented in the Family Affluence Scale (FAS), the Kessler Psychological Distress Scale (K10), and the Brief Resilience Scale (BRS). Data was analyzed in SPSS version 26 software.



RESULTS: The majority of the students were stressed (86.5%), most of whom had severe stress (48.9%). Most of the students had low resilience (49.9%), while only 3.2% had high resilience. In the logistic regression analysis, being a female, living alone, spending long hours on social media, and thinking of suicide or leaving medicine were associated with being stressed and having low resilience. Medical students with low resilience were significantly more liable to stress [Adjusted odds ratio (AOR) = 3.667, confidence interval (CI): 2.709-4.965, P = 0.000], and vice versa [AOR = 3.709, CI: 2.746-5.009, P = 0.000]. Interestingly, high socioeconomic status showed a significant association with high resilience (P = 0.004); nonetheless, it was not associated with stress (P = 0.993). Academic grades were not associated with both the level of stress and resilience. Aging, being in clinical or academic stages, smoking, having a chronic disease, and being financially-supported are neither associated with stress nor resilience.



CONCLUSIONS: The present study revealed that Egyptian medical students had low resilience and high stress, with a significant relationship between both of them. Further investigations via longitudinal study design to understand the resilience-stress relationship are recommended. Developing and implementing resilience-improving strategies in medical schools is highly recommended to decrease the prevalence of stress and its subsequent burdens.

Language: en