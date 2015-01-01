|
Chekol AT, Reta Y, Ayinewa F, Hailu L, Tesema M, Wale MA. BMC Public Health 2024; 24(1): e1390.
38783237
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD) is a condition causing severe emotional, physical, and behavioral symptoms before menstruation. It greatly hinders daily activities, affecting academic and interpersonal relationships. Attention is not given to premenstrual disorders among female students in higher education. As a result, students are susceptible to stress, and their academic success is influenced by various factors, including their menstrual cycle, and the long-term outcomes and consequences are poorly researched. Even though PMDD has a significant negative impact on student's academic achievement and success limited research has been conducted in low- and middle-income countries including Ethiopia, especially in the study setting. Therefore, a study is needed to assess premenstrual dysphoric disorder and associated factors among regular undergraduate students at Hawassa University.
*Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder/epidemiology/psychology; *Students/statistics & numerical data/psychology; Adolescent; Adult; Cross-Sectional Studies; Dysphoria; Ethiopia/epidemiology; Female; Hawassa University; Humans; Menstruation; Premenstrual; Risk Factors; Surveys and Questionnaires; Undergraduate students; Universities; Young Adult