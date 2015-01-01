SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Poppe M, Duarte CM, Fernandes S, Goulão J. BMJ Case Rep. 2024; 17(5): e260806.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, BMJ Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1136/bcr-2024-260806

PMID

38782431

Abstract

A female patient in her middle childhood presented to the paediatric emergency room (ER) after a bicycle accident with an abdominal impact on the bicycle handlebar. On physical examination, a painful ecchymosis on the upper left quadrant was the only abnormal finding. Abdominal ultrasound showed no intra-abdominal lesions, and the patient was discharged home after 24 hours under monitoring. Nine days after the accident, she returned to the ER due to the emergence of an abdominal mass around the area of impact. Abdominal examination detected a tender non-fluctuating mass on the epigastric and left hypochondrium, and abdominal ultrasound revealed a muscle and aponeurosis disruption of the rectus muscle, with fat herniation and cytosteatonecrosis. A conservative approach was chosen, with ambulatory follow-up. One month after the accident, the patient was asymptomatic, no abdominal mass was palpable, and an abdominal CT showed a reduction of the muscle disruption and hernial content.


Language: en

Keywords

*Bicycling/injuries; *Hernia, Abdominal/etiology/diagnostic imaging; Abdominal Injuries/complications/diagnostic imaging; Abdominal Wall/diagnostic imaging; Child; Female; Humans; Paediatric Surgery; Pediatrics; Tomography, X-Ray Computed; Trauma; Ultrasonography

