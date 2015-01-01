Abstract

In the United States, recent data has shown a disturbing increase in suicide rates among children and adolescents. Recent data has shown a disturbing increase in suicide rates among this demographic. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), suicide is now the second leading cause of death for people ages 10-24 years in the United States [1]. The suicide rate for this age group has increased by 56% over the past decade, with Black youth having the largest increase in suicide rate of 78% [2].



The AAP-AACAP-CHA Declaration of a National Emergency in Child and Adolescent Mental Health is a joint statement by the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, and the Children's Hospital Association regarding this ongoing crisis [3]. The joint statement highlights the importance of recognizing suicide risk and the need for increased funding to address the issue. In addition, it emphasizes that teachers, physicians, and other professionals who work with children and adolescents have a crucial role to play in suicide prevention. There is a great need for these professionals to be able to recognize the warning signs and risk factors for suicide and take appropriate action to intervene and connect young people with mental health resources. In addition to raising awareness about suicide risk, the declaration also calls for increased access to mental health care services and investment in research and public health initiatives aimed at preventing and treating mental health disorders in children and adolescents. ...

