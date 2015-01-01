|
Ajluni V, Amarasinghe D. Child Adolesc. Psychiatry Ment. Health 2024; 18(1): e58.
38783338
In the United States, recent data has shown a disturbing increase in suicide rates among children and adolescents. Recent data has shown a disturbing increase in suicide rates among this demographic. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), suicide is now the second leading cause of death for people ages 10-24 years in the United States [1]. The suicide rate for this age group has increased by 56% over the past decade, with Black youth having the largest increase in suicide rate of 78% [2].
