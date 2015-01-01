|
Citation
|
Wang H, Lu J, Zhao H, Li L, Zhou X. Child Adolesc. Psychiatry Ment. Health 2024; 18(1): e59.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38783340
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Mental health issues (depression and suicidal ideation) are increasingly common in children and emerge as escalating public health concerns. The syndemics that underline the importance of risk factor clustering provides a framework for intervention, but there is a lack of research on syndemics involving the adverse interactions of children's mental health problems. This study therefore examined the cumulative and synergistic effects of vulnerable conditions on depression and suicidal ideation among children in China.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Children; Depression; Suicidal ideation; Syndemic; Vulnerable conditions