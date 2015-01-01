Abstract

STUDY DESIGN: The authors designed a 20-year cross-sectional study using the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System (NEISS) database.



OBJECTIVE: The purpose of the study is to determine the risk factors for hospital admission among individuals who suffer head and neck injuries secondary to trampoline use.



METHODS: The primary predictor variables were a set of heterogenous variables that were categorized into the forementioned study variable groups (patient characteristics and injury characteristics). The primary outcome variable was hospital admission. Multivariate logistic regression was used to determine independent risk factors for hospital admission.



RESULTS: The final sample consisted of 13,474 reports of trampoline injuries to the head and neck. Relative to females, males (OR 1.66, P <.05) were at an increased risk for hospital admissions. Fractures (OR 35.23, P <.05) increased the risk for hospital admissions relative to dental injuries. Concerning anatomical region of injury, neck injuries (OR 30.53, P <.05) were at an increased risk for hospital admissions.



CONCLUSIONS: Injuries to the neck from trampoline jumping significantly increased the risk for admission. The severity of neck injuries from trampoline jumping is well established in the literature. Additionally, male sex and fractures were each risk factors for hospital admission. Given the rising prevalence of trampoline-related head and neck injuries over the past 2 decades, it is crucial for individuals to take the necessary precautions when jumping on a trampoline.

Language: en