Abstract

Skateboarding, once regarded primarily as a means of transportation and entertainment for youth, has become a recognized professional sport, gaining global popularity. With its recent inclusion in the Olympics, a growing imperative exists to comprehensively understand biomechanics explaining skateboarding performance. This literature review seeks to consolidate knowledge within this domain, focusing on experimental and modeling studies about skateboard riding and tricks. The criteria for study selection encompassed content relevance and publication year, spanning from the last two decades and extending further back to 1980 following cross-referencing of seminal works. Peer-reviewed journal articles, conference proceedings, and books were considered, with comprehensive searches conducted on electronic databases, including SCOPUS, PubMed, Scielo, and Taylor & Francis. Comprehending the biomechanical facets of skateboarding is essential in promoting its use and ensuring safety among all practitioners. Insights into factors such as body kinetics, kinematics, and muscle activation represent a foundational step toward understanding the nuances of this sport with implications for both clinical and biomechanical research. Modern data collection systems such as inertial measurement units (IMU) and electromyography (EMG) offer unprecedented insights into human performance during skateboarding, such as joint range of motion, coordination, and muscle activation, whether in casual riding or executing complex tricks and maneuvers. Developing robust modeling approaches also holds promise for enhancing skateboarding training and performance. Crucially, these models can serve as the initial framework for understanding injury mechanisms and implementing strategies to improve performance and mitigate injury risks.

