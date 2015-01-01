Abstract

Black girls in the USA face disproportionate rates of sexually transmitted infections (STIs), HIV, and sexual violence, prompting research into the sociocultural factors such as adultification, race and gender discrimination, and stereotyped messaging, impacting Black girls' sexual development. While existing literature finds that Black female caregivers utilise protective strategies to mitigate potential harm to Black girls, little is known about the role of Black male caregivers. This qualitative study employed the Becoming a Sexual Black Woman framework and one-on-one interviews to examine how 30 Black male caregivers of girls conceptualised parental protection and elated strategies. The thematic analysis revealed key themes of: Being a Provider, Being a Present Role Model, Protecting Black Girls' Bodies, Limiting Exposure to Stereotyped Messages, and Providing Emotional Protection. Black male caregivers navigated traditional gendered expectations and limited resources while utilising parental strategies that reflected patriarchal, sometimes misogynistic, and non-patriarchal ideals and norms. The study highlights the attitudes and beliefs of Black male caregivers regarding protecting Black girls from sexual violence and other related adverse outcomes. The findings offer insights for family-based interventions and programmes that empower Black girls to support their sexual development and health in the USA.

Language: en