|
Citation
|
Chiang SC, Rahal D, Bai S, Linden-Carmichael AN. Cultur. Divers. Ethnic Minor. Psychol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Society for the Psychological Study of Ethnic Minority Issues; American Psychological Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38780598
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: The cultural stress theory posits that immigrants experience a constellation of cultural stressors such as discrimination that could exacerbate alcohol- and other substance-related problems. Drawing on cultural stress theory, this study investigated the age-varying association between past-year discrimination and substance use disorders (SUDs) among Latin American immigrants aged 18-60 and whether childhood family support moderated the above association.
Language: en