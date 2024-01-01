|
Citation
|
Galvan T, Venta A, Moreno O, Gudiño OG, Mercado A. Cultur. Divers. Ethnic Minor. Psychol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Society for the Psychological Study of Ethnic Minority Issues; American Psychological Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38780599
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: Latinx immigrant youth are at greater risk for mental health (MH) concerns than their nonimmigrant Latinx peers. Efforts to address mental health disparities have resulted in the much-needed development of theoretical frameworks explaining mental health disparities in marginalized populations. A theoretical framework that is particularly relevant to mental health disparities among Latinx immigrant youth is the Cultural Stress Theory (CST); however, an expansion of this model is necessary to thoroughly describe and explain mental health risk in this population.
Language: en