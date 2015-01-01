|
Ahmed S, Anwer A, Abdullah M, Ashraf M, Iqbal J, Siddiq J, Ahmed Khan N, Khan H. Cureus 2024; 16(4): e58745.
38779274
Introduction A traumatic brain injury (TBI) is one of the leading causes of injury-related deaths, making it a public health concern of extreme importance. In a developing country such as Pakistan, TBIs are significantly underreported, with the treatment frequently being delayed and inadequate, especially in rural healthcare setups all across the country. This concern is further magnified by insufficient epidemiological data on TBIs available in Pakistan. The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic brought consequential changes to the healthcare system with the priority shifting toward COVID-19 patients, resulting in considerable changes to the workflow and management of TBIs. The primary objective of this study is to offer valuable insights into the epidemiology of TBIs in Pakistan and its relationship with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Methods A retrospective study was conducted at a tertiary care center in a metropolitan city in Pakistan. Patient charts were reviewed from January to August 2020, and data was extracted including demographics, clinical presentation, management, and outcomes for cases of TBI.
Language: en
covid 19; low middle-income countries; neurotrauma; pakistan; road traffic accidents; traumatic brain injury