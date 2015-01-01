Abstract

Introduction A traumatic brain injury (TBI) is one of the leading causes of injury-related deaths, making it a public health concern of extreme importance. In a developing country such as Pakistan, TBIs are significantly underreported, with the treatment frequently being delayed and inadequate, especially in rural healthcare setups all across the country. This concern is further magnified by insufficient epidemiological data on TBIs available in Pakistan. The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic brought consequential changes to the healthcare system with the priority shifting toward COVID-19 patients, resulting in considerable changes to the workflow and management of TBIs. The primary objective of this study is to offer valuable insights into the epidemiology of TBIs in Pakistan and its relationship with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Methods A retrospective study was conducted at a tertiary care center in a metropolitan city in Pakistan. Patient charts were reviewed from January to August 2020, and data was extracted including demographics, clinical presentation, management, and outcomes for cases of TBI.



RESULTS The total number of patients is 2126, male 78% and female 21.4%. The mean age of the patients was 28.85. The state of admissions at the hospital is at 99.7% for EME admissions and 0.282% for OPD admissions. Participants presented with loss of consciousness (70.7%), nosebleeds, (53.2%), vomiting (69.0%), and seizures (11.5%). The majority (51.1%) were related to road traffic accidents, followed by falls (20.7%), and assaults (4%). While 1202 (58.5%) of these were managed conservatively, others underwent surgical treatment in the form of craniotomy (28.0%), Burr holes (3.20%), and fracture elevation and repair (10.5%). A decrease in the number of reported TBI cases was observed with lockdown implementation in Pakistan.



CONCLUSION The transportation sector in Pakistan was severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to a decline in road traffic injuries and TBIs. Stringent mobility constraints and changes in societal and cultural norms have contributed to this reduction.

Language: en