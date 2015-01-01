Abstract

The study was a survey method. Data were collected through interviews, observations, and document reviews by referring to the form checklist of the Hospital Safety Index. Data consisted of disaster potentials, structural safety, non-structural safety, and functional aspects that were then synthesized to determine the disaster preparedness level of five hospitals in North Sumatra Indonesia. The Hospital Safety Index Level for RS A, RS B, and RS E are "B" level, indicating that their ability to function during and after emergencies and disasters is potentially at risk, thus intervention measures are needed in the short term. RS C and RS D are at level "A", indicating that both hospitals will remain operational during emergencies and disasters. The analysed data will be useful in contributing to health policies and preparedness of hospitals and other health facilities in the face of disasters and for further research on the impact of hospital services during and after disasters. It will also provide insights to stakeholders and those at the managerial level of hospitals formulating appropriate intervention plans to address or mitigate problems during disasters and after disasters to patients, disaster victims, health workers, and facilities.

