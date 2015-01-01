|
Narita Z, Shinozaki T, Goto A, Hori H, Kim Y, Wilcox HC, Inoue M, Tsugane S, Sawada N. Epidemiol. Psychiatr. Sci. 2024; 33: e30.
38779822
AIMS: While past research suggested that living arrangements are associated with suicide death, no study has examined the impact of sustained living arrangements and the change in living arrangements. Also, previous survival analysis studies only reported a single hazard ratio (HR), whereas the actual HR may change over time. We aimed to address these limitations using causal inference approaches.
Language: en
