Abstract

This paper seeks to gain insights into complex and multiple influences which may behind the different components of intimate partner violence (IPV) against Jordanian wives. Drawing on a quantitative approach, the paper explores and presents findings of the determinants of domestic violence sustained by female partners during the year preceding a nationally representative survey. The survey is based on national multi-stage random sampling data from the 2012 Jordan Demographic Health Survey (JDHS). The paper applies the social-ecological framework. A method of Leastwise deletion techniques is used to remove missing data. Doing this resulted in 6213 married women used in the data analysis. Logistic regression models are used to estimate/predict different forms of IPV against domestic female partners. The findings of the study suggest that wives are victimized at all levels of the framework. Specifically, family, community, and social levels were the most vital factors affecting victims experiencing IPV. More specifically, wives witnessing their fathers beat their mothers and wives who are scared of their husbands are more prone to sustain violence inflicted by their partners. Furthermore, wives' education, working status, and age at marriage do not predict IPV. Another key finding is that wife empowerment in family relationships is a protective factor against domestic violence against her. The implication is that the patriarchal explanation of domestic violence against wives is valid in the Jordanian cultural context. This study underscores the need to reevaluate the effectiveness of Jordan's general human development programs and women empowerment programs as an essential measure for alleviating IPV inflicted on married women in Jordan.

