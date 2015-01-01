Abstract

Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) stands as a multifaceted health concern, exhibiting varying influences across human population. This study delves into the biomechanical complexities of TBI within gender-specific contexts, focusing on females. Our primary objective is to investigate distinctive injury mechanisms and risks associated with females, emphasizing the imperative for tailored investigations within this cohort. By employing Fluid-Structure Interaction (FSI) Analysis, we conducted simulations to quantify biomechanical responses to traumatic forces across diverse age groups of females. The study utilized a scaling technique to create finite element models (FEMs). The young female FEM, based on anthropometric data, showcased a 15 % smaller head geometry compared to the young male FEM. Moreover, while the elderly female FEM closely mirrored the young female FEM in most structural aspects, it showed distinctive features such as brain atrophy and increased cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) layer thickness. Notably, the child female FEM (ages 7-11 years) replicated around 95 % of the young female FEM's geometry. These structural distinctions meticulously captured age-specific variations across our modeled female age groups. It's noteworthy that identical conditions, encompassing impact intensity, loading type, and boundary conditions, were maintained across all FEMs in this biomechanical finite element analysis, ensuring comparative results. The findings unveiled significant variations in frontal and occipital pressures among diverse age groups, highlighting potential age-related discrepancies in TBI susceptibility among females. These variations were primarily linked to differences in anatomical features, including brain volume, CSF thickness, and brain condition, as the same material properties were used in the FEMs. These results were approximately 4.70, 6.33 and 6.43 % in frontal area of brain in diverse age groups of females (young, elderly, and child) respectively compared to young male FEM. Comparing the FEM results between the young female and the elderly female, we observed a decrease in occipital brain pressure at the same point, reducing from 171,993 to 167,793 Pa, marking an approximate 2.5 % decrease. While typically the elderly exhibit greater brain vulnerability compared to the young, our findings showcase a reduction in brain pressure. Notably, upon assessing the relative movement between the brain and the skull at the point located in occipital area, we observed greater relative movement in the elderly (1.8 mm) compared to the young female (1.04 mm). Therefore, brain atrophy increases the range of motion of the brain within the cranial space. The study underscores the critical necessity for nuanced TBI risk assessment tailored to age and gender, emphasizing the importance of age-specific protective strategies in managing TBIs across diverse demographics. Future research employing individual modeling techniques and exploring a wider age spectrum holds promise in refining our understanding of TBI mechanisms and adopting targeted approaches to mitigate TBI in diverse groups.

