Abstract

BACKGROUND: Natural disasters like floods have various physical and psychological effects on victims. Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a condition that arises as a delayed reaction to extraordinarily threatening or catastrophic situations.



AIM: The objective was to screen for PTSD and associated factors among victims residing in the flood-affected areas of Kerala, India.



METHODOLOGY: A community-based screening for PTSD was done among 600 flood victims residing in three selected districts (Pathanamthitta, Alleppey, and Kottayam) of Kerala. A trauma screening questionnaire was used to screen for PTSD.



RESULTS: More than 90% of them had to stay in relief camps during floods. More than 80% had damage to houses, followed by loss of domestic animals and vehicle damage. Among participants, 298 (49.7%) screened positive for PTSD 3 months post disaster. No previous history of flooding, odds ratio (OR) = 8.6 [confidence interval (CI) 5.7-13.1]; younger age, OR = 1.41 (CI 1-1.9); higher family income, OR = 4.2 (CI 2.5-6.8); education, OR = 1.4 (CI 1-2.1); flood-related morbidity, OR = 8.8 (CI 5.3-14.8); and death of a family member, OR = 3.4 (CI 1.2-9.3), were the factors that were found to be significantly associated with stress among respondents.



CONCLUSION: Almost 50% of flood victims were screened positive for PTSD. This study's findings reiterate the need to provide psychological support as a priority along with other disaster control measures.

Language: en