Mena J, Fandiño-Losada A, Gutiérrez MI. Inj. Prev. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, BMJ Publishing Group)
38782558
BACKGROUND: Restrictions of male passengers of motorcycles to prevent homicides is a long-standing policy in Cali, Colombia. For some periods of time, the policy was suspended and then put into action again. All these changes were never evaluated and there has been controversy due to the perception of citizens, specifically motorcycle users, that the law was properly implemented in some periods and poorly applied in others. Our aim was to examine the effect of the non-application of the motorcycle male passenger restriction policy on the risk of homicides in Cali, Colombia.
Motorcycle; Policy; Public Health; Time series; Violence