Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Periprosthetic femoral fractures (PPFFs) represent an important healthcare problem, with a rising incidence noted due to an increase in the number of arthroplasty surgeries being performed. There is a current lack of national consensus as to how these complex, often frail patients are managed. AIMS: Our primary aim was to present the epidemiology of PPFFs in England and Wales over the first two years of data collection by the National Hip Fracture Database (NHFD). Secondary aims included how well the NHFD Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) are met for PPFF patients, whether centres reporting a higher burden of PPFF patients are more likely to meet KPIs compared to lower volume centres, and to also identify if regional variation in care for these patients exist.



METHODS: Patients aged 60 years or over, admitted to any acute hospital in England or Wales with a PPFF within the period 1st January 2020 to 31st December 2021 were included. Fractures were classified using the Vancouver system. The primary outcome of interest was the incidence of PPFF in England and Wales. Secondary outcomes included i) geographical distribution, ii) pattern of injury, iii) treatment received, iv) KPI performance nationally, v) KPI performance by top 5 highest volume hospitals vs the rest, vi) KPI performance by region and vii) KPI performance compared with native hip fracture patients.



RESULTS: A total of 5,566 PPFFs were reported during our study period. A 31 % increase in cases was seen between 2020 and 2021 (2,405 to 3,161). The South-West of England reported the highest burden of PPFFs (14 % of all cases reported in 2021). Vancouver B subtypes were most common around hip replacements (62 %) and C subtype around knee replacements (55 %). A total of 4,598 patients (82.6 %) underwent operative management. There was regional variation in KPI attainment. When compared to KPI attainment for native hip fractures PPFF care under performed in most regions and domains. High volume PPFF centres were not associated with improved attainment of KPIs.



CONCLUSION: We have described the incidence, nature, and management of PPFF at national and regional levels using routinely collected NHFD data. Both numerically and due to case complexity, PPFF are a considerable challenge to patients and health services alike. This epidemiology is not captured by other existing datasets and increased case contribution to the NHFD is encouraged to improve understanding and enable prioritisation and delivery of further care and research.

