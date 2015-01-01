Abstract

CONTEXT: There is strong evidence that racial and ethnic disparities exist in multiple arenas of health and wellness. The causes of racial and ethnic differences in healthcare are multi- dimensional, one factor that may impact injury/illness communication, interactions, and outcomes is patient-provider racial and ethnic concordance. At present, it is unclear what role patient-provider racial and ethnic concordance and discordance plays in facilitating concussion care for collegiate athletes.



OBJECTIVE: Investigate the presence of athlete-athletic trainer (AT) racial and ethnic concordance and discordance amongst diagnosed concussion cases, and examine if racial and ethnic concordance and discordance influences time (in days) until diagnosis, symptom resolution, or return-to-sport clinical milestones in collegiate athletes.



DESIGN: Retrospective cohort study. SETTING: Collegiate athletics. PATIENTS OR OTHER PARTICIPANTS: A total of 694 concussion cases [38.6% (n=268) sustained by women, 61.4% (n=426) sustained by men] that occurred within the 2015-2016 through 2019- 2020 sport seasons at 9 institutions. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURE(S): The number of days from date of injury to diagnosis, symptom resolution, and return-to-sport; and from date of diagnosis to symptom resolution and return-to- sport.



RESULTS: Overall, 68.4% (n=475) of concussion cases had patient-provider racial and ethnic concordance and 31.6% (n =219) were discordant. All concordant pairs included a White athlete and White AT. Time to diagnosis differed between the concordant and discordant groups (median[IQR]=1[0,2] versus 0[0,1], respectively) only in the model adjusted for sex, sport-type, and availability of an AT (OR[CI95]=1.46[1.07, 1.85]). There were no other group differences.



CONCLUSIONS: One-third of concussion cases had athlete-AT racial and ethnic discordance. While this group was diagnosed with a concussion 1-day sooner than the concordant group, no differences were observed for any concussion recovery milestones. These findings suggest that patient-provider racial and ethnic concordance may play a minor role in concussion recognition or reporting, but not necessarily in the management and recovery thereafter.

Language: en