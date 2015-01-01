|
Citation
|
Nasrallah HA. J. Clin. Psychiatry 2024; 85(2): 24com15310.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Physicians Postgraduate Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38780530
|
Abstract
|
There are numerous lines of evidence that psychosis is associated with neuroimmune dysregulation and elevated subtypes of inflammatory biomarkers. In addition, many studies have reported a significant increase in adult mood and psychotic disorders associated with childhood maltreatment and trauma (physical, sexual, or emotional abuse or severe neglect), mediated by epigenetic dysregulation of neuroimmune and neuroendocrine pathways.1
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
*Adverse Childhood Experiences; *Biomarkers/blood; *Psychotic Disorders/classification/diagnosis/blood; Child; Humans; Inflammation