Abstract

BACKGROUND: The relevance of emotion regulation (ER) difficulties to nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI; the deliberate destruction of one's bodily tissue without suicidal intent) has been repeatedly documented. Recently, specific mindfulness facets (i.e., awareness, nonjudging, describing) have been proposed as mechanisms that explain this relationship. The present study sought to extend this line of inquiry by exploring the mediating role of mindfulness facets in the relation between self-determination theory-based ER styles (i.e., integrative ER, suppressive ER, emotion dysregulation) and indices of positive and negative well-being (i.e., subjective vitality, NSSI difficulties), while controlling for gender, in adults with recent NSSI engagement.



METHODS: US adults with a history of more than one occurrence of NSSI within the last year (n = 222) completed online measures of ER styles, mindfulness facets, subjective vitality, and NSSI difficulties.



RESULTS: A mediation model indicated that the effects of ER styles on positive and negative well-being were explained by specific mindfulness facets (i.e., awareness, nonjudging, nonreactivity, describing).



CONCLUSIONS: The present study provides preliminary evidence that facets of dispositional mindfulness may be mechanisms through which ER styles impact positive and negative indices of well-being in adults with lived experience of NSSI.

