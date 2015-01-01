|
Citation
Petrovic J, Mills DJ, Heath NL. J. Clin. Psychol. (Hoboken) 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
38781560
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The relevance of emotion regulation (ER) difficulties to nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI; the deliberate destruction of one's bodily tissue without suicidal intent) has been repeatedly documented. Recently, specific mindfulness facets (i.e., awareness, nonjudging, describing) have been proposed as mechanisms that explain this relationship. The present study sought to extend this line of inquiry by exploring the mediating role of mindfulness facets in the relation between self-determination theory-based ER styles (i.e., integrative ER, suppressive ER, emotion dysregulation) and indices of positive and negative well-being (i.e., subjective vitality, NSSI difficulties), while controlling for gender, in adults with recent NSSI engagement.
Language: en
Keywords
emotion regulation; mindfulness; nonsuicidal self‐injury; self‐determination theory; well‐being