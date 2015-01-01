Abstract

BACKGROUND: The prevalence of co-occurring chronic pain and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) has yet to be established in a nationally representative sample of US veterans, and little is known about the individual contributing roles of these disorders to the psychiatric and functional burden of this comorbidity.



OBJECTIVE: To determine the prevalence of chronic pain, PTSD, and co-occurring chronic pain and PTSD, and psychiatric comorbidities and psychosocial functioning in these groups.



DESIGN: Data were analyzed from the National Health and Resilience in Veterans Study, which surveyed a nationally representative sample of US veterans. PARTICIPANTS: Veterans (n=4069) were classified into four groups: control (i.e., no PTSD or chronic pain), chronic pain only, PTSD only, and co-occurring chronic pain and PTSD.



MAIN MEASURES: A probable PTSD diagnosis was established using the PTSD Checklist for DSM-5, and a chronic pain diagnosis using a self-report item that queried health care professional diagnoses. Psychiatric and functional status were assessed using the Patient Health Questionnaire-4, Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test, Screen of Drug Use, Suicide Behaviors Questionnaire-Revised, Short Form Health Survey-8, Brief Inventory of Psychosocial Functioning, and Medical Outcomes Study Cognitive Functioning Scale.



KEY RESULTS: A total of 3.8% of veterans reported both probable PTSD and a diagnosis of chronic pain. Relative to veterans with chronic pain alone, those with co-occurring chronic pain and probable PTSD were more likely to screen positive for psychiatric disorders (odds ratios [ORs]=2.59-9.88) and scored lower on measures of psychosocial functioning (Cohen's ds=0.38-1.43). Relative to veterans with probable PTSD only, those with co-occurring chronic pain and probable PTSD were more likely to have attempted suicide (OR=4.79; 95%CI, 1.81-12.69).



CONCLUSIONS: Results underscore the importance of whole health care that considers a broad range of health and functional domains in the assessment and treatment of co-occurring chronic pain and PTSD in veterans.

