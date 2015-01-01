Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Numerous theories exist regarding age differences in risk preference and related constructs, yet many of them offer conflicting predictions and fail to consider convergence between measurement modalities or constructs. To pave the way for conceptual clarification and theoretical refinement, in this preregistered study we aimed to comprehensively examine age effects on risk preference, impulsivity, and self-control using different measurement modalities, and to assess their convergence.



METHOD: We collected a large battery of self-report, informant-report, behavioral, hormone, and neuroimaging measures from a cross-sectional sample of 148 (55% female) healthy human participants between 16 and 81 years (mean age = 46 years, SD = 19). We used an extended sample of 182 participants (54% female, mean age = 46 years, SD = 19) for robustness checks concerning the results from self-reports, informant-reports, and behavioral measures. For our main analysis, we performed Specification Curve Analyses to visualize and estimate the convergence between the different modalities and constructs.



RESULTS: Our multiverse analysis approach revealed convergent results for risk preference, impulsivity, and self-control from self- and informant-reports, suggesting a negative effect of age. For behavioral, hormonal and neuroimaging outcomes, age effects were mostly absent.



DISCUSSION: Our findings call for conceptual clarification and improved operationalization to capture the putative mechanisms underlying age-related differences in risk preference and related constructs.

