Citation
Tisdall L, Frey R, Wulff DU, Kellen D, Mata R. J. Gerontol. B Psychol. Sci. Soc. Sci. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Gerontological Society of America, Publisher Oxford University Press)
DOI
PMID
38780401
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: Numerous theories exist regarding age differences in risk preference and related constructs, yet many of them offer conflicting predictions and fail to consider convergence between measurement modalities or constructs. To pave the way for conceptual clarification and theoretical refinement, in this preregistered study we aimed to comprehensively examine age effects on risk preference, impulsivity, and self-control using different measurement modalities, and to assess their convergence.
Language: en
Keywords
Biology; Cross-sectional life span trajectories; Revealed preferences; Risk taking; Stated preferences