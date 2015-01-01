|
Citation
Kaski D. J. Laryngol. Otol. 2024; 138(S2): S27-S31.
DOI
PMID
38779894
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Persistent postural-perceptual dizziness classifies patients with chronic dizziness, often triggered by an acute episode of vestibular dysfunction or threat to balance. Unsteadiness and spatial disorientation vary in intensity but persist for over three months, exacerbated by complex visual environments.
Language: en
Keywords
|
*Dizziness/therapy/diagnosis/physiopathology; *Postural Balance/physiology; Chronic Disease; diagnosis; Humans; Inner ear; neuro-otology; postural balance; vertigo; Vestibular Diseases/diagnosis/therapy/physiopathology/complications