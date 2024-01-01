Abstract

Appearance-related safety behaviors (ARSBs) have been identified as a key mechanistic target in individuals with elevated appearance concerns, social anxiety symptoms, and body dissatisfaction. The aim of the present study was to experimentally test the effect of fading these behaviors in individuals with body dysmorphic disorder (BDD), social anxiety disorder, and/or an eating disorder (ED). Ninety-four female participants were randomized to either a 1-month text message-based ARSB fading condition (n = 47) or a self-monitoring control condition (n = 47).



FINDINGS demonstrated that individuals in the ARSB fading condition saw significantly greater reductions in postmanipulation appearance concerns, appearance importance, ED symptoms, general anxiety, and depression. ARSB fading also led to lower BDD and social anxiety disorder symptoms, though this was only found among those who met for these respective diagnoses. Furthermore, we found that changes in appearance importance partially mediated the effect of condition on appearance concerns, BDD symptoms, social anxiety symptoms, and ED symptoms. Compared to the control, the ARSB fading group also demonstrated less reactivity to an in vivo appearance-related stressor task. This study provides strong evidence for the importance of ARSBs in the maintenance of appearance-related psychopathology among a clinical sample.



FINDINGS demonstrate the potential utility of reducing ARSBs as an overarching treatment strategy for appearance-related psychopathology. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2024 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en