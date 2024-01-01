|
Patel TA, Cougle JR. J. Psychopathol. Clin. Sci. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, American Psychological Association)
38780600
Appearance-related safety behaviors (ARSBs) have been identified as a key mechanistic target in individuals with elevated appearance concerns, social anxiety symptoms, and body dissatisfaction. The aim of the present study was to experimentally test the effect of fading these behaviors in individuals with body dysmorphic disorder (BDD), social anxiety disorder, and/or an eating disorder (ED). Ninety-four female participants were randomized to either a 1-month text message-based ARSB fading condition (n = 47) or a self-monitoring control condition (n = 47).
