Abstract

Child trafficking poses a momentous public health threat to students in public schools. Although school nurses are exceptionally positioned to identify and respond to trafficking, most lack training and resources in this critical area. This project aimed to evaluate the impact of a multifaceted intervention on school nurse preparedness and practices related to child trafficking in an Oklahoma public school district. The project involved Unbound Now's nationally accredited training program for school nurses, implementation of the Fuentes et al.'s Toolkit for Building a Human Trafficking School Safety Protocol (HTSSP) funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and facilitation of a roundtable discussion to initiate community collaboration. The results of the pretraining Fraley and Aronowitz School Nurses' Awareness and Perceptions Survey (SNAPS) illuminated variations in school nurses' knowledge and awareness of child trafficking, demonstrating the need for continued training. Post-training evaluations exhibited highly positive feedback, suggesting its effectiveness in meeting the training's objectives. Following the community stakeholder roundtable, the lead school nurse employed the HTSSP toolkit and directed efforts in successfully constructing and implementing a district-wide policy of procedures to respond to suspected cases of human trafficking. However, the project's limitations include a small sample and a single-school district focus. Despite these limitations, this project delivers valuable insights into the challenges and opportunities for enhancing school nurse preparedness in addressing trafficking. This project serves as a foundation for future initiatives to improve students' safety and wellbeing in public schools.

