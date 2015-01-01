Abstract

BACKGROUND: Childhood traumatic experiences have been associated with hypersexuality and sexual dysfunctions. However, the mediators of the interactions between these variables should be clarified in men.



AIM: This study aimed to investigate the interaction of early traumatic experiences, psychopathology, and sexuality with respect to erectile dysfunction (ED) and hypersexual behavior. The hypothesized model expected that traumatic experiences would be associated with hypersexual behavior and reduced sexual functioning through the mediation of body uneasiness and psychological distress.



METHODS: The study was cross-sectional and observational. A total of 317 men were enrolled. Male patients with a primary complaint of ED and an indication for psychiatry referral represented the clinical sample (n = 116; mean ± SD age, 42.82 ± 16.89 years). Clinical classification was assessed with the Structured Interview on Erectile Dysfunction. The second sample (n = 201, 30.82 ± 11.94 years) was recruited from the general population. All participants were administered the following questionnaires: Brief Symptom Inventory, Childhood Trauma Questionnaire-Short Form, Hypersexual Behavior Inventory, Body Uneasiness Test-A, and 5-item International Index of Erectile Function. OUTCOMES: Psychopathology and sexual functioning were assessed by a dimensional approach, and a multivariate model was computed by structural equation model analysis.



RESULTS: When compared with the sample from the general population, the clinical sample exhibited a higher prevalence of early traumatic experiences, as measured by scores on the Childhood Trauma Questionnaire-Short Form (45.08 ± 14.25 vs 39.03 ± 10.22, F = 17.63, P < .001), and a higher tendency to engage in hypersexual behaviors (34.63 ± 13.55 vs 30.79 ± 12.44, F = 6.97, P < .01). Structural equation model analysis showed excellent fit indices indicating that early traumatic experiences predicted hypersexual behaviors and ED through the exacerbating mediating effect of body uneasiness and psychopathology. CLINICAL IMPLICATIONS: Clinicians should not limit their attention to the behavioral level when assessing sexual dysfunction in men; rather, they should also consider the complex psychopathologic consequences of childhood trauma. Integrated treatments that address the potential presence of childhood trauma with its wider psychological correlates (eg, emotion dysregulation, body uneasiness) might improve treatment response. STRENGTHS AND LIMITATIONS: The study reports novel data on the relationship among childhood maltreatment, male sexuality, and psychopathologic mediators with a dimensional assessment. However, the assessment was cross-sectional, and causality was mainly derived from previous studies.



CONCLUSION: The present study enriches the current literature, strengthening the hypothesis that childhood traumatic experiences significantly shape development and sexuality. Body uneasiness and psychopathology can both tax sexual functioning, as assessed by erectile functioning or hypersexuality.

Language: en