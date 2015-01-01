|
Citation
|
Dutil C, De Pieri J, Sadler CM, Maslovat D, Chaput JP, Carlsen AN. J. Sleep Res. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, European Sleep Research Society, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38782723
|
Abstract
|
The purpose of this study was to investigate the association between chronic sleep duration and reaction time performance and motor preparation during a simple reaction time task with a startling acoustic stimulus in adults. This cross-sectional study included self-reported short sleepers (n = 25, ≤ 6 hr per night) and adequate sleepers (n = 25, ≥ 7.5 hr per night) who performed a simple reaction time task requiring a targeted ballistic wrist extension in response to either a control-tone (80 dB) or a startling acoustic stimulus (120 dB). Outcome measures included reaction times for each stimulus (overall and for each trial block), lapses, and proportion of startle responses. Chronic short sleepers slept on average 5.7 hr per night in the previous month, which was 2.8 hr per night less than the adequate sleepers.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
alertness; chronic sleep duration; cognitive performance; reaction time; StartReact effect