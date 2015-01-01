Abstract

The purpose of this study was to investigate the association between chronic sleep duration and reaction time performance and motor preparation during a simple reaction time task with a startling acoustic stimulus in adults. This cross-sectional study included self-reported short sleepers (n = 25, ≤ 6 hr per night) and adequate sleepers (n = 25, ≥ 7.5 hr per night) who performed a simple reaction time task requiring a targeted ballistic wrist extension in response to either a control-tone (80 dB) or a startling acoustic stimulus (120 dB). Outcome measures included reaction times for each stimulus (overall and for each trial block), lapses, and proportion of startle responses. Chronic short sleepers slept on average 5.7 hr per night in the previous month, which was 2.8 hr per night less than the adequate sleepers.



RESULTS revealed an interaction between sleep duration group and stimulus type; the short sleepers had significantly slower control-tone reaction times compared with adequate sleepers, but there was no significant difference in reaction time between groups for the startling acoustic stimulus. Further investigation showed that chronic short sleepers had significantly slower control-tone reaction times after two blocks of trials lasting about 5 min, until the end of the task. Lapses were not significantly different between groups. Chronic short sleep duration was associated with poorer performance; however, these reaction time deficits cannot be attributed to motor preparation, as startling acoustic stimulus reaction times were not different between sleep duration groups. While time-on-task performance decrements were associated with chronic sleep duration, alertness was not. Sleeping less than the recommended sleep duration on a regular basis is associated with poorer cognitive performance, which becomes evident after 5 min.

