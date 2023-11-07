Abstract

Morgan, RM, Wheeler, TD, Poolman, MA, Haugen, ENJ, LeMire, SD, and Fitzgerald, JS. Effects of photobiomodulation on pain and return to play of injured athletes: A systematic review and meta-analysis. J Strength Cond Res 38(6): e310-e319, 2024-The aims of this systematic review and meta-analysis were to evaluate the effect of photobiomodulation (PBM) on musculoskeletal pain in injured athletes and to determine if the effects of PBM allowed injured athletes to return to play faster. Electronic databases (MEDLINE Complete, CINAHL, and SPORTDiscus, PubMed, Web of Science, and Embase) were systematically searched (up to and including November 7, 2023) for peer-reviewed randomized controlled trials (RCTs) meeting criteria. Six RCTs, representing 205 competitive and recreational athletes with a mean age of 24 years, were included in the analysis. There were 6 intervention groups using standard physical therapy (n = 1), placebo PBM (n = 4), and aloe gel (n = 1) lasting between 10 minutes and 8 weeks in duration. The level of significance set for the study was p < 0.05. Overall, the use of PBM indicated a positive effect on pain reduction for PBM vs. control groups, standardized mean differences = 1.03, SE = 0.22, 95% confidence intervals = [0.43-1.63], p = 0.0089, but the 2 RCTs found evaluating the effect of PBM on time to return to play after injury in athletes do not support a benefit. Allied healthcare professionals may use PBM to reduce pain, thus allowing an athlete to return to their normal biomechanical movement faster; however, limited evidence suggests that PBM does not reduce time to return to play after an injury.

