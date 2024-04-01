Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Anti-Asian sentiment increased when the SARS-CoV-2 virus reached the United States in 2020. Trends in national assaults occurring during the COVID-19 pandemic in the Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) community were evaluated.



METHODS: Patients treated for assaults by emergency medical services between January 2019 and December 2021 were extracted from ImageTrend Collaborate, a national database. Multivariable logistic regression models, adjusting for age, sex, and urbanicity, were used to compare assault rates overall and in the AANHPI population.



RESULTS: There were 84,825 assaults (8.5% of injury incidents) in 2019; 96,314 (9.2%) in 2020; and 97,841 (8.4%) in 2021. Assaults against AANHPI increased from 870 (7.1 assaults per 100 injuries) to 987 (8.3) and 1150 (7.9) between 2019 and 2021, respectively. Compared to 2019, risk of assaults in 2020 in all races increased (OR 1.08; 1.07, 1.10) but decreased in 2021 (OR 0.97; 0.96, 0.98). However, among AANHPI, risk of assaults increased in both 2020 (OR 1.22; 1.10, 1.35) and 2021 (OR 1.13; 1.03, 1.25). Most AANHPI assault victims were between 25 and 34 y old (11.8% in 2019) with an increase in 2020 (15.6%) and 2021 (14.4%). Assaults against AANHPI with blunt and sharp objects increased annually from 2019 to 2021.



CONCLUSIONS: Despite national decreases of assaults in 2021 to pre-COVID baseline, the rate of assaults treated by emergency medical services for the AANHPI population remained elevated. Further studies analyzing in-hospital assault trends will allow for better understanding and will quantify the impact the pandemic and surrounding social influences had on minorities across the United States.

