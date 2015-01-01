|
Citation
|
Clemens T, Moreland B, Mack KA, Thomas K, Bergen G, Lee R. MMWR Morb. Mortal. Wkly. Rep. 2024; 73(20): 467-473.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, (in public domain), Publisher U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38781109
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Drowning is the cause of approximately 4,000 U.S. deaths each year and disproportionately affects some age, racial, and ethnic groups. Infrastructure disruptions during the COVID-19 pandemic, including limited access to supervised swimming settings, might have affected drowning rates and risk. Data on factors that contribute to drowning risk are limited. To assess the potential impact of the pandemic on drowning death rates, pre- and post-COVID-19 pandemic rates were compared.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
*COVID-19/epidemiology/mortality; *Drowning/mortality; *Self Report; *Swimming/statistics & numerical data; Adolescent; Adult; Aged; Child; Child, Preschool; Female; Humans; Infant; Male; Middle Aged; Recreation; United States/epidemiology; Young Adult