Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Drowning is the cause of approximately 4,000 U.S. deaths each year and disproportionately affects some age, racial, and ethnic groups. Infrastructure disruptions during the COVID-19 pandemic, including limited access to supervised swimming settings, might have affected drowning rates and risk. Data on factors that contribute to drowning risk are limited. To assess the potential impact of the pandemic on drowning death rates, pre- and post-COVID-19 pandemic rates were compared.



METHODS: National Vital Statistics System data were used to compare unintentional drowning death rates in 2019 (pre-COVID-19 pandemic onset) with those in 2020, 2021, and 2022 (post-pandemic onset) by age, sex, and race and ethnicity. National probability-based online panel survey (National Center for Health Statistics Rapid Surveys System) data from October-November 2023 were used to describe adults' self-reported swimming skill, swimming lesson participation, and exposure to recreational water.



RESULTS: Unintentional drowning death rates were significantly higher during 2020, 2021, and 2022 compared with those in 2019. In all years, rates were highest among children aged 1-4 years; significant increases occurred in most age groups. The highest drowning rates were among non-Hispanic American Indian or Alaska Native and non-Hispanic Black or African American persons. Approximately one half (54.7%) of U.S. adults reported never having taken a swimming lesson. Swimming skill and swimming lesson participation differed by age, sex, and race and ethnicity.



CONCLUSIONS AND IMPLICATIONS FOR PUBLIC HEALTH PRACTICE: Recent increases in drowning rates, including those among populations already at high risk, have increased the urgency of implementing prevention strategies. Basic swimming and water safety skills training can reduce the risk for drowning. Addressing social and structural barriers that limit access to this training might reduce drowning deaths and inequities. The U.S. National Water Safety Action Plan provides recommendations and tools for communities and organizations to enhance basic swimming and water safety skills training.

