Abstract

Challenging behaviours are a long-term burden for people with traumatic brain injury (TBI) and their families. Families frequently shoulder the responsibility alone, but little is known about the strategies they use to manage these behaviours. This study aimed to 1) identify the coping strategies used by people with TBI living in the community and their family caregivers to manage challenging behaviours; and 2) describe the similarities and differences between strategies used by people with TBI and caregivers. In this qualitative descriptive design, individual semi-structured interviews were conducted with adults with TBI and their caregivers and were inductively analyzed. The sample included 10 dyads and two triads, totalling 12 caregivers (8 women) and 14 individuals with TBI (6 women; 21.71 ± 10.84 years post-injury). Participants' strategies were proactive (prevention), reactive (response), or retroactive (aftercare). Most strategies were described by caregivers. Some of them were effective and lasting, others not, reflecting how they adapted their approaches over time. Families put in place various strategies in their life's journey, such as giving feedback or adapting the environment. Despite these strategies supporting long-term community living, the need for ongoing support is underscored, as crises may still occur, impacting families' quality of life.

