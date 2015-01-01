Abstract

Medical students face elevated risks of depression and suicide due to rigorous training demands. However, comparative research between medical and non-medical students is limited, hindering understanding of specific risks. This study compared 337 students (89 medical) on suicide risk, depression, perfectionism, burnout, loneliness, and internet addiction. Medical students showed significantly higher suicide risk, depression, perfectionism, burnout, and loneliness. Regression analysis identified medical student status, depressive symptoms, and loneliness as significant predictors of suicide risk. Mediation analysis revealed loneliness and depressive symptoms mediating the relationship between medical student status and suicide risk. Strategies to address mental health risks among medical students are crucial, including early screening and interventions. However, this study's limitations include self-report measures and a predominantly non-medical student sample. Further research is needed to explore causal relationships and interventions effectively.

Language: en