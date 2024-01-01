|
Citation
Amestoy ME, Best MW, Ruocco AC, Uliaszek AA. Personal. Disord. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, American Psychological Association)
DOI
PMID
38780568
Abstract
Borderline personality disorder (BPD) is a severe mental disorder characterized by a pervasive pattern of emotional and behavioral dysregulation. Dysfunction and distress may be compounded by stigmatizing beliefs held by members of the community. There is a lack of research focusing on stigmatizing beliefs about BPD held by the general population. This study addressed this gap by examining the relationship between BPD and a variety of stigma domains in a community sample. The current study explored whether (a) stigma is more strongly related to BPD symptomatic behavior or the diagnostic label of BPD, (b) attaching a diagnosis of BPD to symptomatic behavior or nonclinical behavior influences stigma, and (c) the gender of a vignette character influences the stigmatization of BPD. A total of 295 participants read vignettes and completed questionnaires assessing stigma type and intensity.
