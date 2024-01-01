Abstract

Borderline personality disorder (BPD) is a severe mental disorder characterized by a pervasive pattern of emotional and behavioral dysregulation. Dysfunction and distress may be compounded by stigmatizing beliefs held by members of the community. There is a lack of research focusing on stigmatizing beliefs about BPD held by the general population. This study addressed this gap by examining the relationship between BPD and a variety of stigma domains in a community sample. The current study explored whether (a) stigma is more strongly related to BPD symptomatic behavior or the diagnostic label of BPD, (b) attaching a diagnosis of BPD to symptomatic behavior or nonclinical behavior influences stigma, and (c) the gender of a vignette character influences the stigmatization of BPD. A total of 295 participants read vignettes and completed questionnaires assessing stigma type and intensity.



FINDINGS from the current study suggest that stigma is higher for BPD symptomatic behavior than for the diagnosis itself. Attaching a diagnostic label of BPD to BPD symptomatic behavior did not significantly impact the resultant stigma; however, the diagnosis was found to increase stigma for nonclinical behavior.



FINDINGS concerning BPD stigma and gender are in line with broader gender stereotypes. Specifically, there was greater pity for women displaying BPD behavior, whereas there was greater anger for men displaying the same behavior. BPD symptomatic behavior vignettes depicting a man also received a higher level of dangerousness and fear. Study limitations and future directions are discussed. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2024 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en