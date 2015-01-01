|
Citation
|
Otsuka H, Okahashi S, Ishii H, Asaba W, Liu C, Yamamoto G, Seiyama A. PLoS One 2024; 19(5): e0304107.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Public Library of Science)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38781193
|
Abstract
|
AIM: In a previous study, we reported that watching two-dimensional videos of earthquakes significantly reduced sympathetic nerve activity in healthy young adults. In the present study, we aimed to investigate the emotional responses to earthquakes using immersive virtual reality (VR), which can provide a more realistic experience.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
*Earthquakes; *Emotions/physiology; *Heart Rate/physiology; *Spectroscopy, Near-Infrared/methods; *Virtual Reality; Adult; Arousal/physiology; Cerebrovascular Circulation/physiology; Female; Humans; Male; Prefrontal Cortex/physiology; Young Adult