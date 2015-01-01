Abstract

The real-time monitoring on the risk status of the vehicle and its driver can provide the assistance for the early detection and blocking control of single-vehicle accidents. However, complex risk coupling relationship is one of the main features of single-vehicle accidents with high mortality rate. On the basis of investigating the coupling effect among multi-risk factors and establishing a safety management database throughout the life cycle of vehicles, single-vehicle driving risk network (SVDRN) with a three-level threshold was developed, and its topology features were analyzed to assessment the importance of nodes. To avoid the one-sidedness of single indicator, the multi-attribute comprehensive evaluation model was applied to measure the comprehensive effect of characteristic indicators for nodes importance. A algorithm for real-time monitoring of vehicle driving risk status was proposed to identify key risk chains. The result revealed that improper operation, speeding, loss of vehicle control and inefficient driver management were the sequence of top four risk factors in the comprehensive evaluation result of nodes importance (mean value = 0.185, SD = 0.119). There were minor differences of 0.017 in the node importance among environmental factors, among which non-standard road alignment had the larger value. The improper operation and non-standard road alignment were the highest combination correlation of factors affecting road safety, with the support of 51.81% and the confidence of 69.35%. This identification algorithm of key risk chains that combines node importance and its risk state threshold can effectively determine the high-frequency risk transmission paths and risk factors through multi-vehicle test, providing a basis for centralization management of transport enterprises.

