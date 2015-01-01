Abstract

The Traffic Locus of Control scale (T-LOC) serves as a measure of drivers' personality attributes, providing insights into their perceptions of potential causes of road traffic crashes (RTCs). This study meticulously evaluated the psychometric properties of the Arabic version of T-LOC (T-LOC-A) among Lebanese drivers. Additionally, the study aimed to explore associations between the T-LOC scale and various driving variables, including driver behavior, accident involvement, and traffic offenses. A cross-sectional study was conducted among Lebanese drivers using a face-to-face approach. The validation of the Arabic version of T-LOC (T-LOC-A) occurred through a two-stage process: translating and culturally adapting T-LOC in the first stage, and testing its psychometric properties in the second stage. Data were collected using a comprehensive self-reported questionnaire in Arabic, covering demographic and travel-related variables, risk involvement, and measures such as the Driver Behavior Questionnaire (DBQ) and T-LOC. Exploratory factor analysis and confirmatory factor analysis were performed to scrutinize the factorial structure of T-LOC. Pearson correlation and chi-square tests were used for continuous and categorical variables, respectively. Two logistic regression analyses were executed to probe associations between T-LOC and involvement in road traffic crashes (RTCs) and T-LOC subscales with the occurrence of traffic offenses. The study included 568 drivers, predominantly male (69%) and aged between 30 and 49 years (42.1%). The findings revealed that T-LOC-A exhibited robust psychometric properties, with excellent reliabilities (α = 0.85) and adherence to the original four-factor structure, encompassing self (α = 0.88), other drivers (α = 0.91), vehicle/environment (α = 0.86), and fate (α = 0.66). The multidimensional structure was statistically supported by favorable fit indices. Gender differences revealed men attributing responsibility to other drivers, while women leaned towards fate and luck beliefs. Regarding driver behavior, the "other drivers" and self-dimensions of T-LOC-A correlated positively with aggressive violations. The fate dimension showed positive associations with aggressive violations and lapses. The "other drivers" subscale correlated positively with errors, and the vehicle/environment subscale with lapses. External T-LOC factors were positively associated with accident involvement, while the "LOC self" factor emerged as a protective element. In terms of traffic offenses, "LOC fate" displayed a positive association, while the "LOC self" factor showed a protective effect. In conclusion, the Arabic T-LOC is a reliable and valuable instrument, suggesting potential improvements in driving safety by addressing drivers' locus of control perceptions.

