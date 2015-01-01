Abstract

Food delivery drivers are at increased risk of motorcycle accidents every year. This study investigated the prevalence of motorcycle accidents among food delivery drivers related to the knowledge, attitudes, and practices in urban areas in Bangkok, Thailand. This was a cross-sectional online survey on motorcycle accidents was distributed among food delivery drivers in urban areas in Bangkok, Thailand from February-March 2023. The study involved 809 participants aged 18 years. A binary logistic regression was conducted to test the association between variable factors and motorcycle accidents, and a Spearman's analysis was employed to test the correlations between motorcycle accidents and knowledge, attitude, and practice scores. The study found the prevalence of accidents associated with food delivery drivers was 284 (35.1%). The results of the binary logistic regression analysis found that those who drive on an average of more than 16 rounds per day were significantly associated with motorcycle accidents (OR = 2.128, 95%CI 1.503-3.013), and those who had followed improper driving practices were significantly associated with motorcycle accidents (OR = 1.754, 95%CI 1.117-2.752). The correlation analysis found the knowledge score positive significantly with the practice score (r = 0.269, p-value < 0.01) and the attitudes score positive significantly with the practice score (r = 0.436, p-value < 0.01). This study shows the knowledge level correlated with the practice score regarding such accidents. Therefore, our study needs more longitudinal study to identify which variable factors influence motorcycle accidents among FDDs. The current study suggests that the management of traffic safety on urban roads is significantly affected by food delivery services. Thus, this study can be used as baseline data to devise systematic measures to prevent motorcycle crashes of food deivery workers.

Language: en