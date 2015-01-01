Abstract

BACKGROUND: Urinary incontinence (UI) might be linked to suicidal ideation, but we do not yet have all the relevant details. This study aimed to dig deeper into the connection between UI and suicidal ideation using data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES).



METHODS: We examined 31,891 participants aged ≥ 20 years from NHANES 2005-2018 who provided complete information. We used standardized surveys to check for UI and signs of suicidal ideation. To better understand this relationship, we used statistical tools such as multivariable logistic regression, subgroup analysis, and sensitivity analyses.



RESULTS: Among the 31,891 participants, 28.9% reported UI and 10.7% reported suicidal ideation. Those with UI exhibited a significantly greater incidence of suicidal ideation (15.5%) than did those without UI (8.8%, P < 0.001). After adjusting for various factors, including age, sex, marital status, socioeconomic status, educational level, lifestyle factors, and chronic comorbidities, UI remained significantly associated with suicidal ideation (OR:1.54, 95% CI = 1.39-1.7, P < 0.001). Among all types of UI, MUI participants were more likely to experience suicidal ideation. Compared with no UI, higher odds of suicidal ideation suffered from MUI (OR:2.11, 95%CI:1.83-2.44, P < 0.001), SUI (OR:1.4, 95%CI:1.19-1.65, P < 0.001), UUI(OR:1.37,95%CI:1.16-1.62, P < 0.001) after full adjustment. With the exception of individuals living with a partner, the remaining subgroups exhibited a positive correlation between urinary incontinence and suicidal ideation, considering that factors such as age, sex, and prevalent comorbidities such as hypertension, depression, and diabetes did not reveal any statistically significant interactions (all P > 0.05). Sensitivity analyses, incorporating imputed missing covariates, did not substantially alter the results (OR: 1.53, 95% CI: 1.4-1.68, P < 0.001).



CONCLUSION: Urinary incontinence may correlate with increased suicidal ideation risk, priority screening for suicidal ideation and timely intervention are essential for individuals with urinary incontinence, but prospective studies are needed to verify the results.

