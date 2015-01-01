Abstract

Sodium nitrite overdose leads to profound methemoglobinemia and may quickly progress to death. It is an increasingly common method of suicide and is often fatal. Methylene blue is an effective but time-sensitive antidote that has the potential to save lives when administered early. In this case report, we describe a fatal sodium nitrite overdose and the subsequent creation of a prehospital protocol for our large urban Emergency Medical Services system.

