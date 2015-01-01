SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Garcia-Galindo CA, Pepin LC, Olives TD, Cole JB, Drone HM, Jones GA, Simpson NS, Fuchs RT, Robinson AE. Prehosp. Emerg. Care 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, National Association of EMS Physicians, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/10903127.2024.2357597

38781490

Sodium nitrite overdose leads to profound methemoglobinemia and may quickly progress to death. It is an increasingly common method of suicide and is often fatal. Methylene blue is an effective but time-sensitive antidote that has the potential to save lives when administered early. In this case report, we describe a fatal sodium nitrite overdose and the subsequent creation of a prehospital protocol for our large urban Emergency Medical Services system.


cardiac arrest; methemoglobin; methemoglobinemia; methylene blue; sodium nitrite overdose

